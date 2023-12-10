Meteor shower coming up Dec. 13-14

(Fremont County, WY) – The Geminids meteor shower will be gracing the skies Dec. 13-14. It is expected to be one of the best meteor showers of the year, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

The meteors originate from an asteroid, not a comet; you could see up to 120 meteors an hour.

Viewing should be good since the moon will be below the horizon for most of the night. The best viewing will be Wednesday night between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Check out the video below from the National Weather Service in Riverton for full details!