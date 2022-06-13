Mental Health Monday: What is Occupational Therapy, and what is its role in mental Health?

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the new weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time, hosted by Vince Tropea, continued today with guest Jenny Lok MOTR/L, an Occupational Therapist at the Wyoming Behavioral Institute (WBI).

The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

Lok discussed misconceptions about what Occupational Therapy means, how it’s used in the psychiatric setting, the potential benefits of group therapy, the effects of the pandemic on overall mental health in our country and Wyoming specifically, and much more.

Check out the full Mental Health Monday interview with Lok below.

Be sure to check out Mental Health Monday on Coffee Time every Monday, and tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

If you would like to be a guest on Mental Health Monday, please reach out to [email protected]