Mental Health Monday: “My job is to help you understand the pool that you’re swimming in;” Dr. Cheryl Wise discusses therapy

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the new weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time, hosted by Vince Tropea, continued today with guest Dr. Cheryl Wise, a Psychologist at the Lander Medical Clinic.

Dr. Wise discussed many aspects of therapy that some folks might not have a complete understanding of, as well as some of the common misconceptions people have about receiving therapy in general, including: how long therapy takes, that it is only for immediate/life-threatening issues, stigmas attached to the types of people who receive therapy, and much more.

The full Mental Health Monday interview with Dr. Wise is below.

The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

