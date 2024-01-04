Meet St. John’s New Provider – Jen Hampton, FNP

St. John’s Health is pleased to introduce Family Nurse Practitioner Jen Hampton to our team at St. John’s Health – Lander. With a wealth of experience in primary care, women’s health, and family practice, Jen looks forward to bringing a compassionate and knowledgeable touch to the Lander community.

Jen’s journey in health care began with a BSN from the University of Wyoming, followed by the completion of her NP degree at Montana State University. Prior to joining us, she dedicated fourteen years of service at the Wind River Indian Health Service, where she honed her skills caring for a diverse range of patients and health issues.

At St. John’s Health – Lander, Jen is committed to delivering excellent care while building strong, lasting relationships with her patients and their families. Her expertise extends beyond medical expertise; it includes a genuine dedication to the well-being of those she serves.

Outside of work, Jen enjoys spending quality time with her husband and three children, engaging in activities such as hiking, biking, and reading.

Jen Hampton, FNP is now accepting new patients at St. John’s Health – Lander.