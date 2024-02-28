Mascot Challenge 2024: Riverton Wolverines still hold the lead

The 2024 Mascot Challenge is heating up, and the Riverton Wolverines are charging ahead with an impressive 5,000+ votes! Pathfinder Panthers are trailing close behind, and the competition is fierce. Schools, it’s time to kick it into high gear if you want a shot at the top 8!

🍕 Exciting news: This year, we’ve got an irresistible incentive! A huge shoutout to Domino’s Pizza in Riverton for generously donating a pizza party for the entire winning school. Yes, you read that right – a pizza party bonanza awaits the champions!

Will Shoshoni, last year’s defending trophy holder, make a triumphant return to the map? Or will a new school rise from the bottom and claim the spotlight? The battle for the Mascot Challenge crown is on, and every vote counts!

The 2024 Mascot Challenge is made possible by Porter’s Supply Company in Riverton!