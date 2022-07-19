Riverton falls 12-2 to Powell in opener – faces Green River in must win at 7 pm

Riverton’s postseason comes down to a 7 pm game tonight with the Green River Knights after an earlier 12-2 loss to the Powell Pioneers in American Legion Single A District play in Rock Springs.

The Raiders had just a pair of hits, while the Pioneers ripped 11 on the game

After a scoreless opening inning, Powell jumped ahead 6-0 in the top of the second on six hits, a walk, and a Riverton infield error.

The Raiders made it interesting for a bit an inning later, putting a pair of runs on the board in the bottom frame of the third inning.

Riverton’s bats were silent in the brief rally, but they played fortuitous baseball with Jorey Anderson and Branson Saltsgaver reaching base on walks, and Nathan Hutchison hitting a pop fly that was mishandled by the Powell shortstop for an error that scored both Saltsgaver and Anderson.

Powell added three more runs in both the fourth and sixth innings and the game ended via the 10-run rule after Riverton failed to score in the bottom of the sixth.

Darrick DeVries took the loss for Riverton throwing 65 pitches and yielding seven hits. Brock Johnson hit the century mark in going the distance for Powell with an impressive 11 strikeouts of Riverton batters.

Powell’s Trey Stenerson had a pair of home runs, both coming off Christopher Reinig in relief.

Powell opened the tournament via another 10-run, mercy rule win over Rawlins 10-0. Riverton took the top seed into district play with a first-round bye. Now the season depends on a single game against Green River. A win and the Raiders will advance to the state tournament with either a third or fourth place seed. A loss and the season is over.

Powell 0 6 0 3 0 3 – 12 11 1

Riverton 0 0 2 0 0 0 – 2 2 1

Riverton Raiders – Joel Bever 1-3 S, Jorey Anderson 0-2, Nathan Hutchison 0-3, Hunter Hauck 1-3 S, Carter Noseep 0-3, Brayden Baker 0-2, Beau Anderson 0-3, Branson Saltsgaver 0-0, Christopher Reinig 0-2. Totals 2-21

Powell Pioneers – Brock Johnson 2-3 2S, Jhett Schwann 2-4 2S, Cade Queen 1-3 S , Trey Stenerson 3-4 S 2HR, Adam Wantulok 0-2, Dalton Worstell 2-4 2S, Jacob Gibson 1-2 2S, Aiden Greenwald 0-2, Ethan Welch 0-2. Totals 12-26

WP – Brock Johnson (100) 2H, 11K, 4BB

LP – Darrick DeVries (65) 7H, 3K, 3BB, Christopher Reinig (29) 4h, 0K, 2BB, Jorey Anderson (5) 0H, 0K, 0BB