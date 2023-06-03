Riverton – Lander split in Legion C Action

Grady Eagle made a play at shortstop – h/t Randy Tucker

The Lander Legends C and the Riverton Raiders C teams met for the sixth and seventh times this young season at Roy Peck Field Wednesday night with a split doubleheader. Lander took the opener in four innings behind an eight-run burst in the fourth 10-8 but Riverton came back in the late game to shut out their Fremont County rivals 12-0 in an error-plagued performance by the legends. Jacob Bush slid into third as Dane Cox caught the ball – h/t Randy Tucker Jacob Bush knocked over Dane Cox in a play at third – h/t Randy Tucker Jacob Bush is safe at third after a collision with Dane Cox – h/t Randy Tucker

Lander tallied just two hits, both by Gage Toups but had eight errors. Boss Littleshield rolls into second as Grady Eagle and William Oland await the throw – h/t Randy Tucker

The Raiders are 7-5-1 on the season after the split with Lander along with a 13-3 win over the Rawlins Cadets, a 3-3 tie with the Lovell Mustangs, and a 13-4 win over the Douglas Cats in tournament play at Green River on Friday and Saturday.

Steven Reinig huddles with his infield – h/t Randy Tucker

Lander Legends C – 0 2 0 8 – 10 4 5

Riverton Raiders C – 0 1 4 3 – 8 1 3

Lander – Chance 0-2, Kramer 0-3, Hammond 0-3, Phillips 0-0, Hiekkila 1-3, Eagle 1-1, Bush 2-3, Oland 0-1, Sage 0-1, Winn 0-1. Totals 4-18

Riverton – Larsen 0-2, Martin 0-2, Spradlin 0-1, Cox 0-3, Weber 0-2, Trujillo 1-2, Cooper 0-2, Littleshield 0-1, C. Weber 0-2. Totals 1-17

WP: Toups (2.2) 0H, 5K, 4BB, Hammond (.2) 0H, 1K, 1BB, Phillips 1H, 1K,0BB

LP: Martin (.2) 4H, 2K,4BB, Weber 1H, 5K, 1BB, Littleshield 0H, 0K,0BB Grady Eagle watched the throw as he came home – h/t Randy Tucker

Lander Legends C 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 2 8

Riverton Raiders C 2 2 1 7 x – 12 7 0

Lander – Chance 0-1, Hammond 0-1, Hiekkila 0-2, Kramer 0-2, Phillips 0-2, Toups 2-2, Weaver 0-2, Smith 0-2, Groenke 0-1. Totals 2-15

Riverton – Larsen 1-3, Martin 0-2, Spradlin 1-2, Weber 1-3, Dox 1-1, Littleshield 1-3, Cooper 0-3, Trujillo 2-3, Weber 0-3, Totals 7-23

WP: Trujillo (4.1) 2H, 3K, 3BB, Larsen 0H, 1K, 0BB

LP: Chance (4) 6H, 1K, 0BB, Oland (1) 1H, 4K, 1BB, Bush 0H, 1K, 2BB Boss Littleshield warms up as the infield takes a knee h/t Randy Tucker