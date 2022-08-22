Major Maintenance Project funding, amended policy, and more Tuesday

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene on Tuesday, August 23 at 7 pm in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The current meeting agenda includes five action items, which are as follows.

JoAnne Flanagan is requesting the Board accept the funds from the Wyoming State Construction Department approved during the 2022 Legislative Budget Session for the Rendezvous Elementary Sanitary Waste and Domestic Water Lines Project. The award amount is $2,334,138.00 for Major Maintenance Project #: 3230.

Jodi Ibach is requesting the Board accept the 2022-2023 Fremont County BOCES Preschool/Career and Technical Grant in the amount of $5,000. These funds will be used to support Aspen Early Learning Center’s Early Childhood Collective Book Bag Outreach program.

A recommendation that the Board adopts amended policy 8035 “Attendance and Truancy” on first reading.

We have received two Change Orders for the RHS Wrestling Room Addition/TAC Remedy Project. Change Order No. 2 with Shephard Construction, Inc. to provide materials and install two roof ladders to the existing roof in the amount of $7,348.78. Change Order No. 3 with Shephard Construction, Inc. to provide materials and install concrete in the landscaped area between new concrete walk and existing pool building due to the compromised irrigation line due to the new building addition in the amount of $15,893.64.

A recommendation that the Board offers a contract to Bronwyn Wright as a Riverton High School Wolverine Academy Teacher; Samantha Miller as a Riverton High School Assistant Cross Country Coach; Christopher Ormond as a Riverton High School Assistant Girls Swim Coach; Margaret Martinez as an Aspen ELC Pre-K Teacher effective for the 2022-2023 school year.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.