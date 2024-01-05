LVHS Student of the Week: Owen Sweeney

Owen Sweeney, a Senior, was nominated as this weeks’ LVHS Student of the Week.

Owen participates in Golf, Boys Soccer, and FFA. He received All-Conference in Golf and the Tiger Award.

Owen was nominated by John Rounds: “Owen has done a great job in two separate classes this year. He works hard and cares about doing a good job. He is extremely personable and conscientious and provides good work. He constantly strives for 4’s (A’s) on all his assignments.”

Advertisement

After High School, Owen plans to attend the University of Wyoming and study Business or Engineering.

Owen is the son of Travis and Sarah Sweeney.