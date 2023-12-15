LVHS Student of the Week: Emma Winn

Emma Winn, a Senior, was nominated as this weeks’ LVHS Student of the Week.

Emma participates in Lander FFA and Chair. She has competed in many FFA events and will be running for State Offices to have a chance to serve with Wyoming FFA. She has also been in Choir for 6 years and loves it. Emma has been in 4-H for 6 years showing rabbits. She has won many awards from Showmanship and Best of Show.

Emma was nominated by Taylor Thoman: “Emma is an ‘all in’ FFA member and officer. She has grown as a leader and in her duties and responsibilities dramatically in the past few years. Emma has been keeping the organization organized and encourages her fellow officers by always lending a hand. She is willing to work with peers and underclassmen to make an encouraging and nurturing environment for learning and fun. She is a good student and student mentor as well.”

After High School, Emma plans to attend Casper College to start occupational therapist assistant schooling. She then hopes to go to an out-of-state college to obtain her Occupational Therapist license.

Emma is the daughter of Robert and Melissa Winn.