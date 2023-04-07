LVHS Student of the Week: Dezera “Dez” Lesher

LVHS student of the week is aimed at recognizing students who have gone above and beyond in their class. Each student is nominated by a faculty member. click here to view all students.

Dezera “Dez” Lesher is Lander Valley High School’s student of the week! She has won awards for competitive bowling league. Outside of school, Dez enjoys Bowling, baking, and hanging out with friends.

Dezera was nominated by Shawna Morgan and John Rounds:

Shawna Morgan: “Dez is a hard working student that is always quick to help others around her. She is the most genuine and caring person you will ever meet. Dez truly is an amazing young woman with the whole world at her feet. I have no doubt that she will be successful in all that she pursues and can’t wait to see what she achieves in her life.”

John Rounds: “Dezerae has been an outstanding student for me this year. She is diligent and prepared for class everyday. Her calm demeanor and ability to hold casual conversation adds to the atmosphere in the classroom. Her contributions are greatly appreciated.

After graduation, Dez plans to go to college to become a Speech and Language Pathologist.

She is the daughter of Shane and Melissa Lesher.

