LVHS Student of the Week: Annabelle Denevan

LVHS student of the week is aimed at recognizing students who have gone above and beyond in their class. Each student is nominated by a faculty member.

Annabelle Denevan is Lander Valley High School’s student of the week!

Annabelle is in 12th grade and has received 3 Tiger Awards and the Phoenix Award.

She was nominated by Suzie Masek:

“Annabelle is the absolute epitome of hard work. From her first semester as a 9th grader to her now very last semester of high school, Annabelle has demonstrated what hard work and determination can accomplish. In the classroom, she is focused; asking for, accepting, and correctly applying feedback to her work. For the majority of high school, Annabelle has been consistently employed, making the school/work balance look easy! I am more than thrilled to see how well Annabelle has done throughout her high school career and know without a doubt that she will find success in her post-secondary path.”

After high school, Annabelle plans to enlist in the Air Force, become a clinical nurse, and get her surgical & medical degree in dermatology.

She likes to mechanic, break horses, spend time with loved ones, work, hunt, fish and trail ride.

Annabelle is the daughter of Rochelle Bunker, Evan Denevan, and Josh Manning.

Who is your role model? What have you learned from them?

“My mom is my role model. She is a strong woman raising 5 girls, and shows me that nothing is impossible.”

What advice do you have for younger students?

“Live life to the fullest.”

Congratulations, Annabelle!