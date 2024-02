(Riverton, WY) – The Lander Speech and Debate team rallied after a week off due to illness for the Riverton Speech and Debate Tournament held this past weekend.

Below are the results for the LVHS Speech and Debate team:

Riverton semi-finalists:

Myriah Haratyk-Oratory

Brookelynn Kimsey-Oratory

Loukia Savino-POI

Finalists:

Felanie Kelson-4th in POI

Felicity Olsson-3rd Congress

Loukia Savino-4th in Poetry

Way to go!