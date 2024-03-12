LVHS soccer players sign with Wyoming junior colleges

(Lander, WY) – Two Lander Valley High School student-athletes, Allie Atnip and Aislynn Donahue, recently signed with two Wyoming junior colleges.

Allie is headed to Gillette College, where she will play soccer as a Pronghorn, and Aislynn will play soccer as a Golden Eagle at Laramie County Community College.

Allie, who plays defense as an outside back, plans to go into the nursing program.

“Just like leaving Lander and like being on my own and starting a new part of my life and a new journey,” Allie said about what she is looking forward to. “And like getting to experience what it is like being on a college team with the family that you have in that.”

She will be joining a fairly young team at Gillette. According to Allie, they cut their sports program when COVID hit and brought the soccer team back only last year.

Aislynn, who plays goalie, plans on getting her associates in health sciences and wellness science.

“Just experiencing life on my own,” Aislynn said about what she is looking forward to. “I’m excited that I get to go play a sport and be with a team that I have that automatic family. But I’m just honestly excited to just go get to experience life and take the next step in my life.”

Aislynn Donahue (h/t Serol Stauffenburg)

Allie and Aislynn shared words of wisdom with those up-and-coming student-athletes at LVHS.

“Being on a team sport is difficult, but working through and keeping your head up and keeping a positive attitude,” Allie said. “And really finding what you love about the sport was always helpful.”

“It goes by so fast and so just really experiencing every moment and taking every moment,” Aislynn said. “It’s really important, and I mean, I never thought that I would ever be playing a college sport, but now that I’m here, it’s pretty amazing. And I’m just really grateful for it all.”

Congratulations! 🎉⚽️🎉⚽️