LVHS had a busy weekend with nordic skiing in Jackson

(Jackson, WY) – The Lander Valley High School Nordic Ski team participated in the Trail Creek Invitational in Jackson on Jan. 12 & 13. Also in Jackson over the weekend was the Johnny Curtis Memorial JNQ 2024.

Friday Freestyle Results (top 10):

Girls: 2nd – Emily Anderson (20:01.21), 4th – Annika Wilmot (21:15.30), 6th – Lizzie Whiting (22:01.56), 9th – Shanti Junker (22:43.45)

Boys: 3rd – Mack White (17:31.36), 4th – Logan Heller (18:03.36), 6th – Logan Milek (18:30.25)

Saturday Classic Results (top 10):

Girls: 2nd – Annika Wilmot (22:33.0), 6th – Shanti Junker (24:17.7)

Boys: 3rd – Mack White (19:25.8), 4th – Logan Heller (19:55.9), 6th – Logan Milek (20:25.5)

Johnny Curtis Memorial 2024 JNQ 5k Classic Results (top 10):

Junior Women Age 16-17: 3rd – Ameya Eddy (20:05.5), 7th – Emily Anderson (20:30.0)

Junior Men Age 16-17: 4th – Bennett Hutchison (16:30.3)

*Unofficial Results* Johnny Curtis Memorial 2024 JNQ 5k/10k Free (top 10):

FU18 Junior Women Age 16-17: 6th – Ameya Eddy (36:54.2), 7th – Twyla Beason (36:57.8)

MU20 Junior Men Age 18-19: 4th – Diego Lobatos (30:31.3)

MU18 Junior Men Age 16-17: 2nd – Bennett Hutchison (30:01.3)

To view the full results, click here.