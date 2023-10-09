LVHS girls swimming & diving won big in Riverton last week; qualified another State swimmer at Jackson scramble

(Riverton, WY) – Lander traveled to Riverton this past Thursday for a triple-dual meet with Riverton, Evanston and Rawlins. Lander came out with victories over all three of its opponents. Saturday was Senior Day as the team held a scramble meet with Jackson.

Thursday’s meet started inauspiciously as in the first event Lander’s A, B, and C relays were disqualified. However, the Lander D group (Maizy Delbridge, Brianna Else, Demyri Cunningham, and Lyla Rounds) was able to complete the race with no penalties, so still scored points for the team. This is a great example of how everyone on the team plays an important role in working to improve the team as a whole.

After that, Lander regrouped and had the fastest times in nine of the remaining eleven events to seal the victories. Earning individual first place finishes for Lander were: Katy Anderson (200 yard freestyle and 100 yard backstroke), Chayse Denton (200 yard IM), Josey Johnson (50 yard freestyle), Lara Robertson (100 yard freestyle), Emily Plaisted (500 yard freestyle), and Emily Anderson (100 yard breaststroke).

Saturday, Jackson came to town and shuffled their team members in with Lander in a fun scramble meet. Besides having the opportunity to have different teammates for a day, the athletes took place in some alternate relays like a relay with eight swimmers instead of four. In that meet, the Green team outscored the Orange team, but the team results aren’t recorded.

The individual event times still count toward qualifying for state and Lander did qualify an additional swimmer, Liv Ooten. Ooten qualified in the 500 Yard Freestyle event. She had just barely missed qualifying at Thursday’s meet so the team was overjoyed that she made it this time. She joins ten of her teammates who are eligible to wear the green parka this year so far and will compete at the state meet that begins November 3rd in Gillette.

Head Coach Erik DeClue was very pleased with the week’s work. “Our team showed up and swam really well on Thursday. Then on Saturday we had a fun scramble meet with Jackson and the girls swam with energy. We had some really good swims and a few more [qualifying times] that day.”

Also on Saturday, the six senior members of the team were recognized. Emily Anderson, Arianna Applegate, Madi Clancy, Morgan Hill, Emilia Hou-Carleton, and Josey Johnson competed in the last home meet of their high school swimming/diving careers. As the seniors paraded across the deck with their families, slides portraying favorite photos ran on the scoreboard while each athlete’s favorite memories and future plans were read. Hugs (and a few tears) were shared with coaches and teammates.

These seniors aren’t finished yet, as they work toward their state goals. They will be in action again next weekend in Casper on Friday and Gillette on Saturday. These meets include lots of 4A schools and will give everyone a good idea where they stand a few weeks out from state.

GSW October Quad, October 5, 2023

Team Scores:

Riverton 203, Rawlins 195

Lander 239, Riverton 179

Lander 232, Rawlins 166

Riverton 221, Evanston 191

Rawlins 197, Evanston 192

Lander 239, Evanston 173

Event Results (First place, and local finishers only):

-200 Yard Medley Relay

1 Rawlins A 2:09.66, 2. Riverton A (Vincent, Barta, Tate, Spradlin) 2:10.63, 7. Lander D (Delbridge, Else, Cunningham, Rounds) 2:44.41

-200 Yard Freestyle

1 K. Anderson LAN 2:06.94, 3. Barta RIV 2:20.32, 5. Applegate LAN 2:25.05, 7. Nowland RIV 2:31.11, 9. DeClercq RIV 2:42, 10. Clancy LAN 2:47.30, 11. Salway One-Horn LAN 2:49.83, 12. Even LAN 3:01.70

-200 Yard IM

1 Denton LAN 2:34.03, 3. Hampton LAN 2:38.16, 4. Tate RIV 2:40.58, 5. Vincent RIV 2:45.23, 6. Pfisterer RIV 2:48.42, 9. Ooten LAN 2:51.78, 10. R. Johnson LAN 2:54.22

-50 Yard Freestyle

1 J. Johnson LAN 26.82, 3. E. Anderson LAN 27.19, 4. Jones LAN 27.38, 5. Reinhardt LAN 27.45, 6. Plaisted LAN 28.61, 7. Spradlin RIV 28.84, 9. Giesmann LAN 29.15, 12. Hou-Carleton LAN 29.86, 13. Selley LAN 29.96, 14. Cunningham LAN 31.94, 15. Else LAN 32.12, 16. Chitwood RIV 32.29, 19. Parker LAN 33.68, 21. Goetker RIV 35.31, 23. Rounds LAN 36.32

-Diving (6 dives)

1 Johnson EVN 234.80, 4. Peart RIV 147.30, 5. Sweeney RIV 135.05, 6. Else LAN 117.20, 7. Clancy LAN 112.50

-100 Yard Butterfly

1 Chavez RAW 1:10.01, 3. Hou-Carleton LAN 1:17.66, 4. Smith RIV 1:19.29, 6. Pfisterer RIV 1:26.25, 8. Salway One-Horn LAN 1:33.81

-100 Yard Freestyle

1 Robertson LAN 57.55, 2. J. Johnson LAN 1:00.82, 5. Vincent RIV 1:05.08, 7. Hampton LAN 1:05.23, 8. Nowland RIV 1:05.96, 9. Applegate LAN 1:08.37, 12. DeClercq RIV 1:18.03, 13. Even LAN 1:18.54, 15. Delbridge LAN 1:24.51

-500 Yard Freestyle

1 Plaisted LAN 6:22.13, 3. Ooten LAN 6:31.28, 4. Barta RIV 6:37.97, 5. Tate RIV 6:40.94, 7. Hill LAN 6:56.98, 9. Shakespeare RIV 8:40.39

-200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1 Lander A (J. Johnson, E. Anderson, Reinhardt, Robertson) 1:48.00, 3. Lander B (Hampton, Hou-Carleton, Applegate, K. Anderson) 1:56.59, 5. Riverton A (Peart, Pfisterer, Smith, Nowland), 6. Lander D (Giesmann, Even, Ooten, Parker) 2:11.39, 7. Lander C (Clancy, Cunningham, Delbridge, Denton) 2:12.34, 10. Riverton B (DeClercq, Chitwood, Shakespeare, Goetker) 2:23.39

-100 Yard Backstroke

1 K. Anderson LAN 1:02.22, 2. Jones LAN 1:07.40, 3. Robertson LAN 1:08.83, 5. Peart RIV 1:13.67, 6. Spradlin RIV 1:19.72, Selley LAN 1:20.00, 11. Cunningham LAN 1:29.49, 12. Parker LAN 1:30.59, 15. Delbridge LAN 1:44.82, 16. Rounds LAN 1:47.75, 18. Sweeney RIV 2:03.86

-100 Yard Breaststroke

1 E. Anderson LAN 1:13.22, 4. Denton LAN 1:22.08, 5. R. Johnson LAN 1:25.28, 6. Smith RIV 1:26.47, 8. Hill LAN 1:33.36, 9. Chitwood RIV 1:37.98, 11. Goetker RIV 1:41.42

-400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1 Lander A (Ooten, J. Johnson, Jones, Plaisted) 4:10.03, 2. Riverton A (Barta, Tate, Spradlin, Vincent) 4:20.60, 4. Lander C (Parker, Else, Denton, Robertson) 4:35.31, 6. Lander B (Selley, Salway-One Horn, R. Johnson, Hill) 5:05.75, 7. Riverton B (Swann, Clarito, Sturges, Larson) 6:04.21

Lander Jackson Scramble, October 7, 2023

Team Scores

Green 81.5, Orange 62.5

Unscrambled Individual Event Results (First place and Lander finishers only):

-200 Yard Freestyle

1 Olivieri JAC 2:05.91, 2. K. Anderson 2:09.09, 3. J. Johnson 2:17.44, 5. Denton 2:22.07, 7. R. Johnson 2:34.64, 8. Hill 2:37.48, 10. Delbridge 2:55.31

-200 Yard IM

1 Applegate LAN 2:51.19, 3. Hou-Carleton LAN 3:03.00, 8. Salway One-Horn 3:20.94

-50 Yard Freestyle

1 Tattersall JAC 26.04, 3. E. Anderson 26.86, 4. Jones 27.14, 5. Reinhardt 27.19, 7. Giesmann 29.43, 10. Parker 34.25, 11. Cunningham 34.38, 12. Even 35.88, 13. Rounds 37.66

-Diving (6 dives)

1 Danby JAC 203.60, 3. Clancy 132.05, 4. Else 109.40

-100 Yard Butterfly

1 Genzer JAC 1:12.02, 2t Plaisted 1:18.98, 4. Hou-Carleton 1:22.27, 5. Selley 1:24.11, 6. Salway One-Horn 1:30.09

-100 Yard Freestyle

1 Olivieri JAC 56.70, 2. Reinhardt 59.52, 3. J. Johnson 59.52, 5. Giesmann 1:06.86, 6. Hill 1:09.51, 7. Parker 1:16.09, 8. Delbridge 1:20.21, 9. Rounds 1:32.43

-500 Yard Freestyle

1 Robertson LAN 5:41.85, 2. Ooten 6:27.35, 3. Hampton 6:28.57

-100 Yard Backstroke

1 E. Anderson LAN 1:07.01, 2. Denton 1:10.76, 4. Applegate 1:15.33, 5. Selley 1:19.25, 6. Clancy 1:21.07, 10. Even 1:32.39

-100 Yard Breaststroke

1 K. Anderson LAN 1:15.90, 3. Plaisted 1:19.82, 4. Jones 1:22.06, 6. Hampton 1:26.64, 7. R. Johnson 1:26.70, 8. Ooten 1:29.56, 10. Else 1:36.92, 11. Cunningham 1:38.01

The above information was provided to County 10 by Lander Swimming.