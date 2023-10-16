LVHS girls swimming & diving teams added 13th State qualifier on Friday the 13th

Lander Girls’ Swim and Dive Team competed Friday October 13th in Casper and Saturday October 14th in Gillette.

In Casper, Lander faced tough 4A schools Kelly Walsh and Jackson and came in third. In GIllette, twenty-one 3A and 4A schools met up for the largest meet of the season. Lander tied for 6th place.

On Friday, Lander’s efforts were highlighted by two new qualifying team members. Madi Clancy qualified in diving with a score of 150.90 after six excellent dives. Ruby Johnson swam her best race of the season, qualifying in the 100 Yard Breaststroke with a time of 1:23.42. Clancy and Johnson now qualify to join eleven of their teammates competing at the upcoming state meet in November.

Other swimmers also had strong performances. Lara Robertson put in her season-best time in the 500 Yard Freestyle at 5:39.73 to take first in that event. Emily Anderson swam to two second-place finishes in the 200 Yard IM and the 100 Yard Breaststroke. Jackson swimmer Ila Musclow just out-touched Anderson on the finish of the breaststroke coming in 0.03 hundredths ahead. Daegan Reinhardt placed second in the 200 Yard Freestyle and third in the 100 Yard Backstroke with excellent efforts. Katy Anderson swam her personal best time in the 100 Yard Backstroke of 1:01.73 to take first in that event.

On Saturday, the team was short four members due to illness and the conflict with the State Marching Band competition taking place that day. Despite that, the team performed well and gained valuable experience competing at a large meet of over two hundred swimmers and divers.

Head coach Erik DeClue said, “Our team had a very lucky Friday the 13th! We got an additional two qualifiers including our first diver. Then our swimmers stepped up ad had really good swims on Saturday in Gillette.”

Scoring points for Lander were Emily Plaisted, Daegan Reinhardt, Josey Johnson, Lara Robertson, and Katy Anderson. Lander’s 200 Yard Freestyle relay also had a good showing, placing third as the top 3A relay for that event.

Lander’s team undergoes a difficult week of practice this week, referred to as Peak Week by the swimmers. The team then heads to the 3A West Conference Meet in Green River on Friday and Saturday before beginning to taper for the state meet November 3rd and 4th.

——

Kelly Walsh Meet Friday October 13, 2023

Team Scores: Kelly Walsh 84, Jackson 58, Lander 44

First place and Lander finishers only:

200 Yard Medley Relay

1 Jackson A 1:52.84, 3. Lander A (Hampton, E. Anderson, K. Anderson, Giesmann) 2:02.14, 5. Lander B (Denton, Plaisted, Hou-Carleton, Selley) 2:11.68, 7. Lander C (Parker, R. Johnson, Salway-One Horn, Even) 2:33.42

200 Yard Freestyle

1 Olivieri JAC 2:03.84, 2. Reinhardt 2:09.62, 8. Applegate 2:23.31, 9. Ooten 2:24.08, 13. Cunningham 2:44.22, 15. Rounds 3:18.94

200 Yard IM

1 Tattersall JAC 2:18.04, 2. E. Anderson 2:21.42, 6. Plaisted 2:32.47, 7. R. Johnson 2:54.24, 9. Delbridge 3:35.40

50 Yard Freestyle

1 Schierkolk KW 24.68, 3. K. Anderson 25.98, 5. Robertson 26.43, 11. Giesmann 28.73, 16. Selley 29.72, 17. Hou-Carleton 30.13, 22. Hill 33.40, 24. Parker 34.72, 25. Salway-One Horn 34.98, 26. Even 36.02

Diving (6 dives)

1 Mendez JAC 206.15, 5. Clancy 150.90, 6. Else 124.70

100 Yard Butterfly

1 Olivieri JAC 1:00.31, 5. Hou-Carleton 1:20.74, 6. Selley 1:26.08

100 Yard Freestyle

1 Schierkolk KW 53.66, 5. J. Johnson 1:00.92, 9. Denton 1:04.36, 13. Hampton 1:05.96, 16. Ooten 1:07.34, 18. Clancy 1:10.04, 21. Cunningham 1:14.61, 22. Parker 1:17.34, 23. Salway-One Horn 1:18.05, 24. Rounds 1:26.60

500 Yard Freestyle

1 Robertson LAN 5:39.73, 5. Hill 7.01.06, 9. Even 7:51.24

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1 Kelly Walsh A 1:41.39, 2. Lander A (J. Johnson, K. Anderson, E. Anderson, Robertson) 1:46.89, 5. Lander B (Giesmann, Ooten, Selley, Reinhardt) 1:57.73, 8. Lander D (Delbridge, Else, R. Johnson, Salway-One Horn) 2:15.11, 9. Lander C (Rounds, Parker, Hill, Cunningham) 2:18.45

100 Yard Backstroke

1 K. Anderson LAN 1:01.73, 3. Reinhardt 1:07.50, 6. Plaisted 1:10.99, 9. Denton 1:14.04, 10. Applegate 1:14.54, 14. Giesmann 1:25.25, 18. Delbridge 1:50.16

100 Yard Breaststroke

1 Musclow JAC 1:12.77, 2. E. Anderson 1:12.80, 5. J. Johnson 1:18.97, 8. R. Johnson 1:23.42, 9. Hampton 1:28.76, 10. Else 1:35.71

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1 Kelly Walsh A 3:48.56, 3. Lander A (J. Johnson, Reinhardt, Denton, Robertson) 4:07.98, 5. Lander B (Clancy, Plaisted, Ooten, Hampton) 4:34.41, 8. Lander C (Applegate, Cunningham, Even, Hou-Carleton) 4:47.69, 9. Lander D (Delbridge, Else, Hill, Rounds) 5:34.53

—

Gillette Invitational Saturday October 14, 2023

Team Scores:

Event Scores (top finisher and Lander finishers only)

200 Yard Medley Relay

1 Thunder Basin A 1:57.43, 5. Lander A 2:01.03, Lander B 2:19.44, Lander C 2:30.41

200 Yard Freestyle

1 Tattersall JAC 2:00.41, 2. Robertson 2:03.81, 44. Applegate 2:29.84, 55. Hill 2:37.36, 62. Cunningham 2:44.86, 64. Parker 2:47.04, 66. Salway-One Horn 2:52.81

200 Yard IM

1 Arnell GRV 2:11.42, 14. Plaisted 2:32.26, 25. Denton 2:39.37, 30. Hampton 2:41.26, 45. Clancy 3:06.31

50 Yard Freestyle

1 Schierkolk KW 25.07, 6. J. Johnson 26.62, 14. Reinhardt 27.55, 42. Giesmann 28.75, 76. R. Johnson 31.37, 106. Delbridge 34.93, 116. Even 35.78

Diving (11 dives)

1 Birdsley LAR 401.35

100 Yard Butterfly

1 Arnell GRV 58.55, 3. K. Anderson 1:02.02, 29. Hou-Carleton 1:20.24, 34. Salway-One Horn 1:31.09

100 Yard Freestyle

1 Schierkolk KWH 54.54, 3. Robertson 57.84, 8. J. Johnson 1:00.67, 41. Giesmann 1:06.52, 45. Applegate 1:07.21, 49. Hampton 1:07.57, 58. Selley 1:11.69, 83. Delbridge 1:22.25

500 Yard Freestyle

1 Tattersall JAC 5:25.22, 8. Reinhardt 5:50.75, Hill 6:19.62?

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1 Jackson 1:43.29, 3. Lander A 1:48.38, Lander B 2:05.96, Lander C 2:16.63

100 Yard Backstroke

1 Olivieri JAC 1:01.22, 2. K. Anderson 1:02.04, 24. Denton 1:13.18, 43. Selley 1:20.76, 49. Cunningham 1:26.39

100 Yard Breaststroke

1 DeLay CEN 1:09.12, 12. Plaisted 1:17.45, 29. R. Johnson 1:24.51, 47. Else 1:31.32, 50. Parker 1:34.24, 58. Even 1:42.98

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1 Jackson 3:45.71, 10. Lander A 4:14.60, Lander B 4:50.33, Lander C 5:07.75

Diving Exhibition( 6 dives)

1 Mendez JAC 188.20, 4. Clancy 147.10, 8. Else 103.45

The above information was provided to County 10 by Lander Swimming.