Smiles: Six Lander swimmers selected for Wyoming Coaches Association 2023 All-State Girls Swimming & Diving

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Lander, WY) – The Wyoming Coaches Association has announced the student athletes selected for the 2023 All-State Girls Swimming & Diving list, and six Lander Valley High School (LVHS) swimmers made the cut this year.

The following swimmers were announced for the 3A division:

Emily Anderson

Katy Anderson

Josey Johnson

Emma Jones

Daegan Reinhardt

Lara Robertson

Congratulations, Tigers!