More

    #Smiles: Six Lander swimmers selected for Wyoming Coaches Association 2023 All-State Girls Swimming & Diving

    #Smiles by Olsen Orthodontics
    #Smiles by Olsen Orthodontics
    Team photo by Greg Anderson

    A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

    (Lander, WY) – The Wyoming Coaches Association has announced the student athletes selected for the 2023 All-State Girls Swimming & Diving list, and six Lander Valley High School (LVHS) swimmers made the cut this year.

    The following swimmers were announced for the 3A division:

    • Emily Anderson
    • Katy Anderson
    • Josey Johnson
    • Emma Jones
    • Daegan Reinhardt
    • Lara Robertson

    Congratulations, Tigers!

    Below are the full lists of All-State athletes.

    h/t WCA
    h/t WCA

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.