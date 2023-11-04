Smiles: Six Lander swimmers selected for Wyoming Coaches Association 2023 All-State Girls Swimming & Diving

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.
(Lander, WY) – The Wyoming Coaches Association has announced the student athletes selected for the 2023 All-State Girls Swimming & Diving list, and six Lander Valley High School (LVHS) swimmers made the cut this year.
The following swimmers were announced for the 3A division:
- Emily Anderson
- Katy Anderson
- Josey Johnson
- Emma Jones
- Daegan Reinhardt
- Lara Robertson
Congratulations, Tigers!
Below are the full lists of All-State athletes.