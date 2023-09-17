LVHS girls swimming & diving team nabs third at Adam Denton Memorial Invitational in Jackson

The below information was provided to County 10 by Lander Swimming, and is separated by the meets from September 15 and September 8.

September 15

Last weekend, the Lady Tigers Swimmers and Divers were in Jackson for the Adam Denton Memorial Invitational. They competed against Jackson, Laramie, and Sublette County, finishing in third place as a team behind the 4A schools Laramie and Jackson.

Advertisement

This meet was a prelims/finals format over two days. Athletes had to qualify to swim in finals the second day by placing in the top 12 on the first day. This format is the same as the state meet, so was an important learning experience for the team.

Team members who qualified for finals were: Arianna Applegate, Chayse Denton, Cira Hampton, Emma Jones, Emilia Hou-Carleton, Emily Anderson, Emily Plaisted, Daegan Reinhardt, Josey Johnson, Katy Anderson, Kimi Salway-One Horn, Lara Robertson, Madi Clancy, Ruby Johnson, and Sierra Selley. Top scorers included: Josey Johnson (first in the 50 Yard Freestyle and second in the 100 Yard Freestyle), Katy Anderson (second in the 200 Yard IM and first in the 100 Yard Butterfly), Lara Robertson (third in the 200 Yard Freestyle and first in the 100 Yard Freestyle), Emma Jones (second in both the 50 Yard Freestyle and the 100 Yard Backstroke), Emily Plaisted (fifth in the 200 Yard IM and second in the 100 Yard Breaststroke), and Emily Anderson (fourth in both the 200 Yard Freestyle and the 100 Yard Butterfly).

Head Coach Erik DeClue stated, “This was a really fun meet… We saw huge improvements from our younger girls in their events. Our more experienced swimmers stepped up the second day to have some awesome swims.”

Diving Coach Faith Hamilton talked about the important experience the divers gained. “All our divers this year are new to diving but learning quickly. Unfortunately they were not able to compete a full 11 dive list in Jackson. Despite that, they gained more experience competing with Jackson and Laramie this weekend. Our girls are learning new dives every week and are on pace to have full lists by the Sublette invite in two weeks.”

Advertisement

The team is in action this week Thursday in Green River and Friday at home against Riverton, Rawlins, and Douglas.

2023 Adam Denton Memorial Invitational

Prelims 9/15/23

Lander times/scores only, *=qualified for finals on day 2

Advertisement

200 Yard Medley Relay:

Lander A (K. Anderson, Plaisted, Jones, Reinhardt) 2:00.93*, Lander B (Applegate, Hampton, Johnson, Ooten) 2:25.56, Lander C (Selley, Even, Cunningham, Rounds) 2:51.31

200 Yard Freestyle:

Advertisement

Robertson 2:04.34*, E. Anderson 2:11.54*, Denton 2:24.91*, Hou-Carleton 2:28.75*, Salway-One Horn 2:50.81, Parker 2:54.29

200 Yard IM:

K. Anderson 2:22.74*, Plaisted 2:33.07*, Hampton 2:46.57*

50 Yard Freestyle:

J. Johnson 26.67*, Jones 27.16*, Reinhardt 27.60*, R. Johnson 31.26, Giesmann 33.83, 24. Even 35.95, Cunningham 36.13, Ooten 31.26

Diving (6 dives):

Else 113.30, Clancy 94.05, Delbridge 88.45

100 Yard Butterfly:

K. Anderson 1:02.71*, E. Anderson 1:11.05*, Denton 1:20.92*

100 Yard Freestyle:

Robertson 57.93*, J. Johnson 59.21*, Applegate 1:06.91*, Selley 1:07.86*, Giesmann 1:21.01, Delbridge 1:22.21, Rounds 1:49.28, Ooten 1:09.24, Else 1:12.75

500 Yard Freestyle:

Hou-Carleton 7:01.33*, Salway One-Horn 7:57.21*

200 Yard Freestyle Relay:

Lander A (Robertson, J. Johnson, Reinhardt, E. Anderson) 1:47.92*, Lander B (Plaisted, Jones, Hampton, Denton), 1:57.25, Lander D Else, Applegate, Even Delbridge) 2:16.49, Lander C (Salway-One Horn, Rounds, Clancy, Giesmann) 2:25.97

100 Yard Backstroke:

Jones 1:08.53*, Hampton 1:14.16*, Applegate 1:15.87*, Selley 1:19.82*, Parker 1:31.84

100 Yard Breaststroke:

Plaisted 1:18.98*, R. Johnson 1:29.99*, Clancy 1:34.47*, Cunningham 1:41.65, Even 1:44.98, Rounds 2:50.46

400 Yard Freestyle Relay:

Lander A (J. Johnson, E. Anderson, Robertson, K. Anderson) 3:53.18*, Lander B (Selley, Parker, Ooten, R. Johnson) 4:58.74, Lander D (Clancy, Cunningham, Delbridge, Salway-One Horn) 5:28.40

FINALS

Team Results: Larame 381, Jackson 352, Lander 295, Sublette 95

Individual results: first place and Lander swimmers only

200 Yard Medley Relay:

1 Lander A 2:01.27

200 Yard Freestyle:

1 Tattersall JAC 1:59.74, 3. Robertson 2:06.48, 4. E. Anderson 2:10.54, 7. Denton 2:19.64, 11. Hou-Carleton 2:34.48

200 Yard IM:

1 Olivieri JAC 2:16.01, 2. K. Anderson 2:19.96, 5. Plaisted 2:36.16, 11. Hampton 2:48.10

50 Yard Freestyle:

1 J. Johnson LAN 26.52, 2. Jones 27.33, 4. Reinhardt LAN 27.55

100 Yard Butterfly:

K. Anderson LAN 1:02.55, 4. E. Anderson 1:11.01

100 Yard Freestyle:

1 Robertson LAN 57.79, 2. J. Johnson 58.82, 10. Applegate 1:07.07, 11. Selley 1:07.73

500 Yard Freestyle:

1 Tattersall JAC 5:31.13, 8. Hou-Carleton 7:06.42, 11. Salway-One Horn 7:56.27

200 Yard Freestyle Relay:

1 Jackson 1:44.20, 2. Lander A 1:45.88

100 Yard Backstroke:

1 Olivieri JAC 1:04.18, 2. Jones 1:07.49, 7. Hampton 1:15.18, 9. Applegate 1:16.65, 10. Selley 1:19.01

100 Yard Breaststroke:

1 Musclow JAC 1:13.35, 2. Plaisted 1:18.03, 9. R. Johnson 1:26.27, 11. Clancy 1:35.10

400 Yard Freestyle:

1 Jackson A 3:45.55, 2. Lander A 3:55.12

September 8

Locals are well aware of the strength of Lander’s swimming and diving programs. But did you know that knowledge of the programs extend all the way to Europe? This year’s team includes, Emilia Hou-Carleton, an exchange student from Denmark.

Hou-Carleton knew about Lander’s team because her mother, Elke Marie Hou-Carleton, attended Lander Valley High School and swam for the team. After graduating life took her back to Denmark where she married and had Emilia. Emilia grew up in Denmark and swam on the swim team in her home town of Struer, the Struer Svommeklub (swim club).

At Saturday’s meet, Hou-Carleton not only received a sportsmanship award, but also sang the American National Anthem. She says she loves to sing and “sort of knew [the Star Spangled Banner], but not the whole song.” She learned the rest “the meet before she sang it.” She is enjoying her stay in Lander with her hosts Cindy and Ryan Carey. She says “overall the biggest adjustment is not being able to see my family back home all the time and of course talking Danish.”

Lander’s Lady Tigers hosted Green River on Friday and Jackson on Saturday at the Bruce Gresly Aquatic Center. Lander came up just short against both these powerful teams, falling 104 to 81 to Green River and 100 to 83 to Jackson.

On Friday, Lander had individual first place finishes from Josey Johnson (50-yard freestyle), Emily Anderson (100-yard freestyle), and Lara Robertson (100-yard backstroke). Lander also won all three relay events.

On Saturday, swept the relay events again. The only individual event winner from Lander was Katy Anderson (100 yard butterfly).

Head Coach Erik DeClue emphasized the experience the athletes are gaining competing in different events. “We had some really good swims this weekend. It’s nice to have kids swimming in all these new events and getting to see how they do. We got to see a lot of potential qualifiers in those new events.”

With a little bit more improvement, new qualifiers will be adding to that overall team score, even against such difficult competition.

The Lady Tigers are in action again next weekend at Jackson on Friday and Saturday.

Lander vs. Green River Dual, 9/8/23

Top Finisher and Lander finishers only

200 Yard Medley Relay:

1 Lander A (E. Anderson, Plaisted, K. Anderson, Jones) 1:58.37, 4. Lander C (Else, Cunningham, Selley, Hou-Carleton) 2:26.71, 5. Lander B (Clancy, Hampton, Salway One Horn, Giesmann) 2:31.50.

200 Yard Freestyle:

1 Clevenger GR 2:07.60, 2. K. Anderson 2:08.21, 5. Jones 2:17.82, 7. Denton 2:24.75, 10. Ooten 2:33.94, 12. Even 2:59.95, 13. Cunningham 3:00.20, 14. Rounds 3:36.04

200 Yard IM:

1 Arnell GR 2:20.86, 2. E. Anderson 2:23.82, 3. Robertson 2:28.79, 6. Hou-Carleton 3:03.18, 7. Parker 3:11.00, 8. Giesmann 3:32.15

50 Yard Freestyle:

1 J. Johnson LAN 26.19, 2. Reinhardt 27.48, 10. Salway-One Horn 34.07

Diving (6 dives):

1 Wadsworth GR 183.00, 3. Clancy 99.50, 4. Else 88.35

100 Yard Butterfly:

1 Arnell GR 1:05.74, 3. Reinhardt 1:13.06, 5. Plaisted 1:19.41, 6. Hampton 1:19.50, 7. Hou-Carleton 1:20.25

100 Yard Freestyle:

1 E. Anderson LAN 59.15, 6. Selley 1:08.34, 7. Clancy 1:09.25, 8. R. Johnson 1:09.29, 9. Ooten 1:09.39, 11. Parker 1:16.14, 13. Cunningham 1:18.28, 16. Rounds 1:34.81

500 Yard Freestyle:

1 Clevenger GR 5:47.03, 2. K. Anderson 5:55.27, 5. J. Johnson 6:20.85, 6. Jones 6:23.40

200 Yard Freestyle Relay:

1 Lander A (Robertson, Denton, Reinhardt, J. Johnson) 1:49.07, 4. Lander B (Clancy, Hapton, Selley, R. Johnson) 2:06.44, 6. Lander C (Else, Parker, Hou-Carleton, Even) 2:11.16

200 Yard Backstroke:

1 Robertson LAN 1:05.37, 4. Plaisted 1:11.89, 8. Geismann 1:22.76, 9. Else 1:27.05, 10. Salway-One Horn 1:33.70

100 Yard Breaststroke:

1 B. Uhrig GR 1:15.36, 3. Denton 1:21.00, 4. Hampton 1:30.59, 5. Selley 1:34.14, 8. Even 1:45.91

400 Yard Freestyle Relay:

1 Lander A (Reinhardt, Jones, J. Johnson, K. Anderson) 3:56.24, 5. Lander C (Salway-One Horn, Cunningham, Parker, Giesmann) 5:15.94

Lander vs. Jackson Dual 9/9/23

Top Finisher and Lander finishers only

200 Yard Medley Relay:

1 Lander A (Robertson, E. Anderson, Jones, K. Anderson) 1:57.17, 3. Lander B (Else, Denton, Reinhardt, Selley) 2:14.72, 6. Lander C (Cunningham, Even, Parker, Ooten) 2:42.78

200 Yard Freestyle:

1 Wilson JAC 2:13.56, 3. Plaisted 2:19.16, 5. Hampton 2:30.41, 6. Hou-Carleton 2:30.44, 7. R. Johnson 2:37.65, 8. Giesmann 2:49.82

200 Yard IM:

1 Olivieri JAC 2:17.66, 2. K. Anderson 2:23.07, 3. Reinhardt 2:27.21, 5. Jones 2:35.99, 7. Selley 2:54.64, 9. Cunningham 3:16.93

50 Yard Freestyle:

1 Tattersall JAC 25.61, 2. J. Johnson 25.99, 3. Robertson 26.48, 4. E. Anderson 26.85, 5. Denton 28.15, 11. Parker 33.97, 12. Even 35.01

Diving (6 dives):

1 Mendez JAC 246.95, 3. Else 98.90

100 Yard Butterfly:

1 K. Anderson LAN 1:03.41, 2. Jones 1:14.07

100 Yard Freestyle:

1 Tattersall JAC 55.34, 2. Reinhardt 58.77, 5. Hou-Carleton 1:06.33, 8. Ooten 1:09.11, 10. Giesmann 1:13.20, 11. Else 1:14.22, 13. Salway-One Horn 1:17.72

500 Yard Freestyle:

1 Sanchez JAC 5:36.76, 2. E. Anderson 5:56.76, 4. Plaisted 6:21.77, 5. Hampton 6:58.88

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1 Lander A (J. Johnson, Reinhardt, Robertson, Jones) 1:47.56, 4. Lander B (Hampton, Denton, R. Johnson, Plaisted) 2:01.43, 5. Lander C (Else, Cunningham, Giesmann, Hou-Carleton) 2:13.49

100 Yard Backstroke:

1 Sanchez JAC 1:07.20, 2. J. Johnson 1:09.34, 4. Denton 1:13.79, 6. Selley 1:18.58, 9. Parker 1:29.07, 10. Even 1:32.97

100 Yard Backstroke:

1 Musclow JAC 1:13.96, 5. R. Johnson 1:29.62, 6. Ooten 1:32.06, 9. Cunningham 1:38.73, 10. Salway-One-Horn 2:02.54

400 Yard Freestyle Relay:

1 Lander A (J. Johnson, E. Anderson, L. Robertson, K. Anderson) 3:52.76, 3. Lander B (Ooten, Selley, Hampton, Plaisted), 5. Lander C (Salway-One Horn, Parker, Even, Giesmann) 5:19.51