LVHS girls swimming, diving team nabs 2nd at Rawlins conference meet; add another state qualifier

(Rawlins, WY) – Coming off their Peak Week of tough practices, the Lander Swim and Dive Team traveled to Rawlins for the 3A West Conference Meet. They battled to a second place finish out of the seven schools in the conference, falling to Green River 348 to 306.

The Conference meet follows a prelims/finals format just like the state meet that will be held in two weeks. Swimmers had to finish in the top twelve during prelims on Friday in order to swim and score points on Saturday.

Divers had preliminary and rounds on Friday consisting of a total of 8 dives. The top twelve scoring divers moved on to do 3 more dives on Saturday. Lander’s team had 13 competing on Saturday.

Lander’s relays performed well, with the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay placing first and the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay and 200 Yard Medley Relays earning second.

Individually, Lander had several athletes earning places on the podium by placing in the top six.

Senior Lainy Duncan earned 2nd in both the 200 Yard IM and the 100 Yard Breaststroke.

Senior Divya Forbis earned 6th place in Diving and 4th place in the 100 yard Butterfly.

Senior Lillyan Hamilton earned 4th place in the 50 Yard Freestyle.

Junior Emily Anderson earned 3rd place in both the 200 Yard IM and the 100 Yard Breaststroke.

Junior Josey Johnson earned 4th place in both the 200 Yard Freestyle and 100 Yard Freestyle.

Sophomore Lara Robertson earned 2nd place in the 500 Yard Freestyle and 3rd place in the 50 Yard Freestyle.

Freshman Katy Anderson earned 2nd place in both the 100 Yard Butterfly and the 100 Yard Backstroke.

Freshman Deagan Reinhardt placed 2nd in the 200 Yard Freestyle and 3rd in the 500 Yard Freestyle.

Also earning points for the team and swimming in the B Finals were: Katelyn Brinda, Kelsey Plaisted, Sierra Selley, Keigann Watson, and Tenley Reisig.

The Tigers are coached by Head Coach Erik DeClue, Assistant Coach Greg Anderson, and Diving Coach Faith Hamilton.

Head Coach Erik DeClue “was really impressed with how hard they swam the first day. And to actually step up and move up in the standings the second day was awesome. These girls are tough, I’m hoping that mentality sticks with them at state.”

The team showed that toughness at practices this week. During Peak Week, coaches direct the athletes through workouts that take tremendous effort.

Assistant Coach Anderson indicated he was pleased with how hard the team worked this week in practice, “[Practices] were tough and they did [work hard]”.

Now the schedule eases up for the athletes. As the team practices taper off in difficulty over the next two weeks, athletes should be strong and have more energy, hopefully resulting in exciting time drops at the State Meet.

On the subject of the state meet, Lander also had a new state qualifier at this weekend, Tenley Reisig. Reisig, a sophomore, qualified in the 100 Yard Breaststroke. Reisig earns the right to wear a green parka and joins 11 other Lander athletes who have already qualified for the state meet.

A couple more swimmers are hoping to qualify this week at the Last Chance Meet in Lander on Thursday afternoon. Come cheer them on and celebrate this year’s senior team members at their last home meet.

The above and below information was provided to County 10 by Lander Swimming.

3A Girls West Conference

10/21-10/22

Rawlins High School

Team Scores: 1) Green River 348, 2) Lander 306, 3) Rawlins 179, 4) Kemmerer 147, 5) Lyman 118, 6) Evanston 117, 7) Sublette 90

Top times and Lander Finishes from Finals (10/22)

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1) Green River 1:55.16, 2) Lander 1:56.15

200 Yard Freestyle: 1) Clark GRV 2:06.21, 2) Reinhardt LAN 2:08.09, 4) Johnson LAN 2:14.16, 7) Brinda LAN 2:18.57

200 Yard IM: 1) Arnell GRV 2:15.52, 2) Duncan LAN 2:24.56, 3) E. Anderson LAN 2:26.90, 9) Plaisted LAN 2:43.29

50 Yard Freestyle: 1) Smith GRV 25.14, 3) Robertson LAN 26.18, 5) Hamilton LAN 26.85

Diving: 1) Johnson EVN 354.45, 6) Forbis LAN 299.15

100 Yard Butterfly: 1) Arnell GRV 1:00.71, 2) K. Anderson LAN 1:04.51, 4) Forbis LAN 1:09.69, 9) Selley LAN

100 Yard Freestyle: 1) Smith GRV 54.78, 4) Johnson LAN 59.26, 7) Hamilton LAN 59.80

500 Yard Freestyle: 1) Clark GRV 5:36.70, 2) Robertson LAN 5:41.80, 3) Reinhardt LAN 5:49.71, 8) Brinda LAN 6:13.81

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1) Lander 1:46.55

100 Yard Backstroke: 1) Martinez RAW 1:03.19, 2) K. Anderson LAN 1:04.21, 7) Plaisted LAN 1:12.29, 10) Watson LAN 1:17.90

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1) Uhrig GRV 1:11.23, 2) Duncan LAN 1:11.41, 3) E. Anderson LAN 1:15.61, 7) Reisig LAN 1:20.68

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1) Green River 3:48.69, 2) Lander 3:53.57

Preliminary Results

Additional Lander Results from 10/21

200 Yard Freestyle: 18) Hill 2:37.15, 25) Osorio 3:04.87

50 Yard Freestyle: 13) Watson 28.68, 22) Clancy 31.38, 25) Else 31.88, 40) Salway-One Horn 35.32

Diving: 14) Shearin

100 Yard Butterfly: 16) Salway-One Horn 1:47.00

100 Yard Freestyle: 16) Reisig 1:11.46, 35) Osorio 1:25.70

500 Yard Freestyle: 19) Hill 6:51.28

100 Yard Backstroke: 15) Clancy 1:20.87, 16) Selley 1:22.63