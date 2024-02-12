More

    LVHS Girls’ Nordic Ski team took first overall at Beaver Creek

    (Lander, WY) – The Lander Nordic Ski teams were home in Beaver Creek this past weekend. The girls’ team placed first overall with 226 points, and the boys’ team came in second with 206 points.

    Friday Freestyle Results (top 10):

    Girls: 1st – Ameya Eddy (17:51.07); 3rd – Emily Anderson (18:11.44); 6th – Twyla Beason (18:34.08); 10th – Annika Wilmot (19:13.43)

    Boys: 1st – Bennett Hutchison (14:47.71); 4th – Diego Lobatos (15:11.51)

    Saturday Classic Results (top 10):

    Girls: 1st – Ameya Eddy (31:15.61); 2nd – Annika Wilmot (31:26.41); 6th – Twyla Beason (32:01.58); 8th – Emily Anderson (32:22.64)

    Boys: 2nd Bennett Hutchison (25:08.42); 5th – Diego Lobatos (25:45.55)

    To view the full results, click here.

