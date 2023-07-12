LPD seeks community assistance in locating missing man with Parkinson’s disease

UPDATE: Powell was found in good health around 12pm, according to LPD.

UPDATE: The following Ashanti Alert for Powell with more information was issued by the Wyoming Highway Patrol on behalf of LPD:

“The following message is transmitted at the request of Wyoming Highway Patrol. Ashanti alert on behalf of the lander police department. Powell… Charles Joseph (Joe) 02/15/1945 78 year of age male 5 foot 11 inches weighing 189 pounds… bald with blue eyes. last seen wearing grey shirt with black shorts. subject has Parkinson’s and believed dementia. Subject uses a walker. Last seen in the area of Cliff Street in Lander last night 07/11/2023.”

Advertisement

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Police Department (LPD) is looking for community assistance in locating 78-year-old Joe Powell, who was last seen at 8:30 PM last night.

Powell, who lives in the Cliff Street area, has Parkinson’s and uses a walker, but LPD Chief Scott Peters stated that his walker was found at the residence.

If you have any information as to Powell’s whereabouts, please call 307-332-3131.