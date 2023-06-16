LPD seeking public assistance identifying theft suspect

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in a recent theft that occurred at a business in the 700 block of Main Street in Lander on Thursday, June 15 at or about 12:50 PM, according to a press release issued by LPD on June 16.

“If you recognize the young man and/or the Ford F-150 pickup truck depicted in the photos below, please contact Officer Jacob Halsmer at (307) 332-3131, and please let the dispatcher know you are calling in reference to case number L23-01988.

“Thank you for your assistance and cooperation. And as always, you may remain anonymous.”

h/t LPD h/t LPD