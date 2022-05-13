LPC Pet of the Week- Meet Princess!

Meet Princess! This cuddle bug is looking for a calm, quiet family to call her own. She’s still learning that the world doesn’t have to be a scary place, and she needs a home that can help continue to prove that to her! She has a big bark, but an even bigger heart, and she’s looking for a person to fiercely protect and adore. Get in touch with us at [email protected] to schedule an appointment to meet this gorgeous girl!

Lander Pet Connection is open 10-2pm Tuesday through Thursday, and 10-5pm Friday and Saturday. If you are interested in meeting a particular dog or cat, please call ahead at 307-330-5200 to schedule an appointment so we can coordinate with our fosters.