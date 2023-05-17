Loop Road west of Lander remains closed

(Lander, WY) — A popular road used to access recreation destinations west of Lander remains closed due to snow levels.

Forest Service Road 300 (Louis Lake Rd., known locally as Loop Rd.) conveys visitors to many sites in the Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest. It is still under heavy snow and remains closed at this time.

“As the record levels of snow continue to melt off, Loop Road and its branching roads and trails will become saturated,” said Washakie District Ranger Steve Schacht. “It is essential that we allow time for them to stabilize and dry out before we allow heavier traffic in order to avoid damage to the road surface and drainage infrastructure.”

Portions of the road from Sinks Canyon to Worthen Reservoir may be opened sooner based on weather and conditions, but it is likely that the entire road will not be accessible until later in June.

“We know that Loop Road is very popular during the summer,” Schacht continued. “The road and its recreation sites will reopen once they can be accessed safely. This will be contingent on weather and warming trends over the next few weeks. For now, visitors should be patient and heed the road closure for their own safety.”