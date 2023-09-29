Local volleyball scoreboard Sept. 28-30

(Fremont County, WY) – Fremont County volleyball will have many events this week. Wind River and Shoshoni will compete in Thermopolis for a tournament. Lander will host a cross-conference match against Worland, and Dubois will have their JV play a conference match against Ft. Washakie. The Lady Wolverines of Riverton will get their conference season going on Friday.

The Lady Chiefs of Wyoming Indian are coming off a 2-0 weekend winning six out of seven sets and will look to take the momentum to Rapid City, South Dakota for the Lakota Nation Invite. Wyoming Indian will play a series of matches Friday to Saturday morning before a single-elimination tournament that will take place on Saturday.

County 10 looks forward to providing updates on all local teams all season long thanks to our Fremont Chevrolet scoreboard. If you know any scores that are not updated on this post. Email [email protected].

Advertisement

Thursday

Worland 3 Lander 0 26-24, 25-21, 25-21

Burlington 3 Ft. Washakie 0 25-9, 25-14, 25-11



Friday

Rock Springs 3 Riverton 1 25-20, 25-22, 17-25 , 27-25

Thermopolis Tournament (Rolling Schedule after first matches) Wind River 1 Kemmerer 1 16-21, 21-15 Shoshoni 1 Thermopolis 1 21-16 , 19-21 Little Snake River 2 Wind River 0 21-12, 21-10 Shoshoni 1 Encampment 1 20-21, 21-11 Wind River 2 Meeteetse 0 21-12, 21-13 Shoshoni 1 Farson-Eden 1 21-13 , 13-21

Lakota Nationa Invite at Rapid City, SD Wyoming Indian 2 Crow Creek 1 25-14 , 15-25, 25-23 Wyoming Indian 2 Mahpiya Luta 1 15-25, 25-22 , 25-15 Wyoming Indian 2 Oelrichs 1 12-25, 25-23 , 25-18



Saturday

Dubois JV 3 Ft. Washakie 0 25-12, 25-16, 25-6 This match is slated as a conference match on the schedule.

Kelly Walsh at Riverton 12 p.m.

Thermopolis Tournament Shoshoni 2 Greybull 0 25-21, 25-23 Burlington 2 Wind River 1 21-25 , 25-22, 15-13 Little Snake River 2 Shoshoni 0 25-23, 25-20

Lakota Nationa Invite at Rapid City, SD Wyoming Indian 2 Marty Indian School 1 25-8 , 22-25, 25-19 Lakota Tech 2 Wyoming Indian 1 25-23, 20-25 , 25-12 Wyoming Indian 2 Custer, SD 1 25-21 , 15-25, 26-24

