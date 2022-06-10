Local man sentenced for carjacking assault, assaulting a federal officer

United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that Shane Blackburn,

age 33, of Fort Washakie, was sentenced on May 27, 2022 for a carjacking resulting in

serious bodily injury and assaulting a federal officer, according to a release issued by the Department of Justice.

Blackburn appeared before Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl and was sentenced to 148 months for the carjacking offense, to be followed by five years of supervised release; and 96 months for assaulting a federal officer, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

These sentences will be served concurrently.

Advertisement

In addition, he was ordered to pay a $200 special assessment.

On November 24, 2021, after purchasing groceries for Thanksgiving, the victim offered

Blackburn a ride.

After leaving the grocery store in Fort Washakie, Blackburn began to severally beat the victim, without provocation, which resulted in serious bodily injury.

Following the assault, Blackburn left the victim on the highway and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

After being apprehended and placed in a detention facility, Blackburn assaulted a corrections officer by striking him in the face, again without explanation.

Advertisement

“The victim of this crime comes from a generation of kindness. A person who places his community above himself. It was not the first time he offered someone a ride, but it will likely be his last,” said United States Attorney Bob Murray.

“The defendant turned the victim’s acts of kindness into abhorrent acts of violence. And, unfortunately, the community may also suffer if trust and kindness now become fear and suspicion.”

This crime was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Elmore.