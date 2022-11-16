Local group collecting cold-weather gear for homeless residents after recent death

The Riverton Peace Mission is hosting a cold-weather supply drive next week in response to the recent death of a homeless man in town.

“I think (that) put a spark in everybody,” RPM board member Leslie Spoonhunter said Wednesday. “There are people wanting to help in our community, (and) I really want to reach out to those people.”

She was referring to the “positive” and “humble comments” many local residents made on social media in response to the death last week.

The discussion revolved around the need for more shelter space for people experiencing homelessness in Fremont County, among other topics.

“I was taken aback,” Spoonhunter said. “(This could) blossom into something bigger, and I’m just really excited to see what’s happening.”

For now, she invited anyone interested in getting involved to bring new or gently-used cold-weather items to the supply drive, which is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, near the bandshell at Riverton City Park.

Items that will be accepted during the event include: blankets, coats, socks, hats, gloves, toiletries, hand sanitizer, backpacks, and food that can be eaten “on the go.”

People who want to donate but who aren’t available Wednesday can call Spoonhunter at 285-7023 to coordinate a separate drop-off time.

She also invited anyone interested in volunteering next week to call her and find out how they can help.

“Come join in,” Spoonhunter said. “(Let’s) bring the community together and work as one.”

For more information click here or visit the RPM facebook page.