Homeless man found dead in Riverton Monday, ‘under cardboard boxes’

(Riverton, WY) – A 52-year-old male transient was found deceased on the afternoon of Monday, November 7, according to the Riverton Police Department (RPD) call log released on November 8.

The man, whose name was not shared in the report, was found in the 1100 block of Main Street “in a rear parking lot under some cardboard boxes.”

The report states that this area is often “frequented by local homeless people,” and also indicates there were “no visible signs of trauma or struggle.”

“Initial cause of death was speculated as hypothermia but an autopsy will be performed for a final determination,” the report continues.

The scene and body were turned over to the Fremont County Coroner’s Office, who were confirmed on the scene in the November 8 Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) report.

The case is now under Coroner investigation.