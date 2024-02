(Thermopolis, WY) – Lander Valley High School basketball teams are off to the 3A West regional tournament Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Thermopolis.

Every girls and boys game will be broadcasted on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM and streaming online here. Matt Myers will provide the play-by-play from Thermopolis High School.

On Thursday, the boys open with Worland at 1:30 p.m. and the girls play Powell at 4:00 p.m.

To follow along with the entire 3A West bracket, click here.