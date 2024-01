(Fort Washakie, WY) – Fort washakie Schools announced a late start for Tuesday, January 16.

The full message is below.

“Due to the cold temperature conditions, school will start late Tuesday 1/16/2024. The buses will run beginning @ 9:30 a.m. with classes beginning at 10:30 a.m. We will have a regular release of 3:30 p.m. We will reassess tomorrow to determine if we will cancel after school activities.”

