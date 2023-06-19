Lander’s Pioneer Days 4th of July parade still accepting entries

Lander’s 128th Annual Pioneer Days Parade is accepting entries. To be included in the event’s parade book entires must be received by June 21.

Entries can be dropped off at the Lander Chamber of Commerce. Entries submitted after June 21 will still be in the parade but won’t be in the parade book.

There is a $25 entry fee. Best of Show prize this year is $500 to be awarded to the entry that best represents the Old West Historical Theme.

Public Notice paid for by Lander Pioneer Days Parade Committee