Lander VFW Post 954 & Auxiliary mural contest entries on display at Memorial Day lunch; voting open

(Lander, WY) – The Lander VFW Post 954 & Auxiliary mural contest was announced back in March, and entries are now on display during the Memorial Day lunch, which goes on until 2:00 PM.

Below are the sketch entries that were submitted (which you can also vote for while enjoying lunch), that will end up on much larger mobile canvases to be displayed at the VFW Hall and various locations around Lander and Fremont County. h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo



The theme of the contest was “Patriotic and/or Military,” and the first place prize is set to win $500, with $400 for second place, and $300 for 3rd.

Advertisement

The winning entries will be announced in the forthcoming days, after post members have had time to tally votes and take their own votes into consideration.