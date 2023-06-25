Lander Strikers soccer registration open now

Public Notice
Public Notice

Lander Strikers fall 2023 soccer registration opens today, Sunday, June 25. Players can register here. The deadline to register is July 16, 2023.

If you are a new player to the league you will need to complete the registration process: create a player account, pay the registrations fees, upload a headshot photo, and upload the player’s birth certificate.

Registration fees (that include 4 tournaments) are: 13U-HS, $167; U11/U12, $147; U9/U10, $137; U8, $127; practice player, $62.

Advertisement

Al registrations must be completed online by midnight on July 16, 2023, to assure team placement. Late registrations will be assessed on a case by case basis and acceptance dependent on team roster size. If late registrations are accepted, a late fee of $25 will be added to the original fee.

Player evaluations will be held on Tuesday, July 18 or Wednesday, July 1.

Fall tournaments will be: Casper Fall Classic, September 9-10; The Rock Challenge (Rock Springs), September 23-24; Fremont Toyota Shootout (Lander), September 30-October 1; Energy Capital Cup (Gillette), October 7-8.

There are a limited number of full and partial scholarships available. Email [email protected] for more information.

Advertisement

If you are interested in coaching, please complete this link. You do not have to have a child participating to coach.

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.