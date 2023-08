(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County School District #1 Board of Trustees will convene for a work session on Tuesday, August 8, starting at 6 pm in the Central Office, 863 Sweetwater Street.

One topic of discussion is currently on the agenda, Policy JICHA – Mandatory Drug Testing for Students Involved in Extracurricular Activities.

Read County 10’s latest coverage of this policy here.

