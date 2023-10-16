Lander School Board to hear update on new drug testing policy for students in extracurricular activities this week

The Fremont County School District 1 Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 863 Sweetwater Street in Lander.

The agenda includes a recognition for transportation supervisor Dave Peevey, who has been appointed to a seat on the Wyoming Department of Education’s Pupil Transportation Advisory Committee through May 2026.

“As an appointed member of the committee, you are asked to represent the viewpoints of your organization and serve as a liaison between Wyoming school districts, vendors, and the WDE on pupil transportation issues,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder said in a letter to Peevey. “It is great to have you as a member.”

Later in the meeting, FCSD 1 superintendent Mike Harris is scheduled to give an update on the district’s new drug testing policy for students involved in extracurricular activities.

He will also offer a “reminder of (the) differences between ‘lockdown’ and ‘stay put’” at local schools.

Baldwin Creek pathway

There are six “action items” on Tuesday’s agenda, including personnel actions and acceptance of a $30,000 donation from the LOR Foundation.

A letter from the LOR Foundation indicates the money will help “fund the dirt and concrete work for a paved path at Baldwin Creek Elementary.”

An attachment to the letter states that “Lander residents lack a year-round, outdoor space to exercise that is regularly maintained and accessible for older adults and people with disabilities,” so organizers intend to “create an accessible community walkway at Baldwin Creek Elementary for all community members to use.”

A timeline included in the attachment indicates the pathway should be ready for use next summer.

The board will also consider allowing deprecation funds to be used to purchase a SoundLok Room – or a “room within a room” – for the Lander Middle School Behavior Resource Program, and to purchase a new plow system for Gannett Peak Elementary School.

FCSD 1 business manager Travis Sweeney said the $34,000 SoundLok Room “will be used to provide students with a separate space to de-escalate (or) receive one-on-one instruction without disrupting other students,” while the $10,800 plow system will replace a piece of equipment that is “nearly 25 years old.”

“It breaks down multiple times a year, when it is needed most,” Sweeney said of the current plow. “Repairs are getting costlier, and parts are becoming scarce.”

The new plow will be bigger and more reliable, he said, leading to “quicker and more efficient snow removal.”

“This will allow the maintenance staff more time to get things like ice melt and sand down in the higher-traffic areas,” Sweeney said.

Another action item Tuesday: discuss proposals for honoring “longtime Lander superintendent, principal, teacher, and coach” Jack King.

The board will also consider two policies on second reading, regarding professional staff resignations and parent/visitor conduct.

During discussion, the board will talk about the superintendent’s evaluation rubric as well as artificial intelligence “considerations” for FCSD 1.

The board will also discuss seven proposed policies on first reading.

A note from staff indicates the policies have been divided into two “families,” with one focused on student travel and special activity requests and another focused on student records.

Other discussion items on Tuesday’s agenda include:

-the “district scorecard” concept

-planning for the Nov. 7 board meeting

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom.

For more information call FCSD 1 at 332-4711.