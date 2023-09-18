Lander school board to discuss substance abuse prevention, education during regular meeting Tuesday

The Fremont County School District 1 Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 863 Sweetwater Street in Lander.

There are six “action” items on the agenda, including two policy revisions on second reading.

The proposed revisions involve student board representatives and visitors to schools.

The board will also consider Wyoming School Boards Association resolutions and award nominations and district budget amendments for fiscal year 2023.

The final action item will “clarify the school district’s position on the question of open alcohol containers on Fremont #1 property that is leased by the City of Lander,” according to the agenda.

There are four discussion items on the agenda, including substance use prevention and education efforts, and two proposed polices on first reading.

The policy proposals involve:

-professional staff resignations

-community, parent, and visitor conduct

The meeting is open for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom.

The link to the Zoom channel is typically posted here on the day of the meeting.

For more information call FCSD 1 at 332-4711.