Lander Presents announces 2024 free concert summer series lineup

(Lander, WY) – Lander Presents, a local collective of music lovers that has provided Lander with a free summer concert series since 2015, has announced its 2024 Summer Series lineup.
The dates, artists and available opening acts are below.
- June 20th: Chali 2na and House of Vibe w/ Chanman Roots Band
- July 18: Mo Lowda & The Humble w/ Aaron Davis & The Mystery Machine
- August 1: Keller Williams Grateful Grass featuring The Hillbenders w/ The Low Road
- August 15/16: Illiterate Light w/ TBD
While Lander Presents is a free concert series, it relies on donations and sponsorships. Click here to become a sponsor, and check out the photo below for the different sponsorship tiers.