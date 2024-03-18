Lander Presents announces 2024 free concert summer series lineup

(Lander, WY) – Lander Presents, a local collective of music lovers that has provided Lander with a free summer concert series since 2015, has announced its 2024 Summer Series lineup.

The dates, artists and available opening acts are below.

June 20th: Chali 2na and House of Vibe w/ Chanman Roots Band

July 18: Mo Lowda & The Humble w/ Aaron Davis & The Mystery Machine

August 1: Keller Williams Grateful Grass featuring The Hillbenders w/ The Low Road

August 15/16: Illiterate Light w/ TBD

While Lander Presents is a free concert series, it relies on donations and sponsorships. Click here to become a sponsor, and check out the photo below for the different sponsorship tiers.

