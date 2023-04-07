Lander Presents announces 2023 Summer Series lineup

(Lander, WY) – For those of us longing for warm summer nights and live music, here is something to get excited about. Lander Presents has announced its 2023 Summer Series lineup for Lander City Park.

Kicking off the series on Saturday, June 24 is Margo Price with Kelsey Waldon.

On Thursday, July 20 you can catch Rayland Baxter with someone to be announced.

Diggin Dirt with Strumbucket will perform on Thursday, August 3.

And finally, playing out the summer, on Thursday, August 17 the Futurebirds with Patti Fiasco – this is part of the Jurassic Classic Mountain Bike Festival. h/t Lander Presents