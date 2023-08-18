Lander Pet Connection Pet of the Week – Meet Stella!

Sponsored by Lander Pet Connection
Sponsored by Lander Pet Connection

Stella, the mini Mastiff, weighs in at a dainty 77lbs. This purebred lady has all of the great qualities of the Nightwatchman’s Dog without the giant size. She is mildly reserved with stranger’s but she is longing to make a connection with someone who will love and cherish her. She is looking for a quiet home with a person or family who will be patient and understanding.  She enjoys some dog friends, especially small or polite dogs. Stella very well mannered and an easy keeper. If you think you might be what she’s dreaming of, let’s visit! Reach out and put in an easy questionnaire to get started. www.landerpets.org

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.