Lander Pet Connection Pet of the Week – Meet Stella!

Stella, the mini Mastiff, weighs in at a dainty 77lbs. This purebred lady has all of the great qualities of the Nightwatchman’s Dog without the giant size. She is mildly reserved with stranger’s but she is longing to make a connection with someone who will love and cherish her. She is looking for a quiet home with a person or family who will be patient and understanding. She enjoys some dog friends, especially small or polite dogs. Stella very well mannered and an easy keeper. If you think you might be what she’s dreaming of, let’s visit! Reach out and put in an easy questionnaire to get started. www.landerpets.org

Advertisement