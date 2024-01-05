Lander Pet Connection, Pet of the Week – Meet Rocket!

Introducing Rocket, our sensational Pet of the Week to help you begin the New Year in style! This remarkable dog is anxiously awaiting a quiet and loving home where he can be the ultimate kind-hearted and protective companion.

Rocket has endured some tough times, originally surrendering due to a severe back injury that resulted from a gunshot wound. Thanks to the exceptional care received from multiple local veterinarians, he has healed and is now ready for his forever home.

As a mature fellow, Rocket has outgrown puppy shenanigans and possesses excellent house manners. He is crate trained and prefers not to spend long periods alone. He thoroughly enjoys leisurely walks and taking part in adventurous sniffing excursions. He would prefer a calm home without too many visitors. Surprisingly, Rocket gets along well with cats, as he formed a strong bond with the feline companion in his previous foster home. They would contentedly observe outdoor activities from the comfort of the couch together!

Did we mention Rocket’s impressive skill set? He is an intelligent and eager learner who already knows tricks like “sit,” “down,” “stay,” and “spin.” His bag of tricks is sure to keep you entertained and amazed while creating a strong bond through training and positive reinforcement.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to welcome Rocket into your life! If you’re searching for a loyal and devoted best friend, pick up the phone and call 330-5200 to schedule a meet-and-greet today. You can still kick off the New Year with a new furry companion by your side!