Lander Pet Connection, Pet of the Week – Meet Oxbow!

Pet of the week is… Oxbow!

Meet Oxbow! This handsome young fellow was found tied to a post outside the Lander landmark restaurant that inspired his name. He was hosted by a wonderful family while we searched for his owners. They never stepped forward. We don’t know anything about his past or how he ended up in that predicament but we can tell you he is a lovable pup! He is eager to please, ready for adventure and happy to snuggle. Oxbow is just a great all-around type pup! You can call him Ox or Bo, or anything you like. He just wants to be called yours. Apply to adopt and meet this goofball today! www.landerpets.org