Lander Pet Connection, Pet of the Week – Meet Nacho!

This stunning mixed breed pup is Nacho! Nacho has been getting a head start on his education while enjoying the benefits of our most experienced foster home! He’s now house trained and has a solid foundation in basic obedience. This fellow is not only uniquely handsome but he’s been described as exceptionally smart! He does well with the household dogs, he respects cats and he’s pretty good company around the ranch. Nacho would love a home with only adults and maybe teens. Sadly, young children terrify Nacho. Reach out today to arrange to meet this very unusual young fellow. Our easy adoption questionnaire can be found at www.landerpets.org or just give us a jingle at 330-5200. We’ll be happy to set up a visit!

