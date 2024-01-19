Lander Pet Connection, Pet of the Week – Meet Lewis!

Meet Lewis, our lucky 8 month old pup thriving in an experienced Foster Home! They report that he’s calm, quiet, goofy, and loves snuggles. He is best suited with an older dog companion to give him confidence. Lewis adores canine playmates and is friendly and curious about cats. This amazing pup is mastering house training and enjoys relaxing with chew toys. Are you ready to give this handsome shepherd mix the love he deserves? Contact us to arrange a special meeting! Drop in our easy questionnaire and we will reach out to visit! www.landerpets.org

**photos- h/t LaughingHiker and J.Keith**