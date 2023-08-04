Lander Pet Connection Pet of the Week – Meet Hulk and Thor!

Peanut Butter & Jelly, Peas & Carrots, Bert & Ernie… some things just go so well together that they should always stay that way! That’s Hulk & Thor!

This amazing pair is a bit unusual. Thor is tall and lanky, Hulk is short and squatty. Together, they are an amazing duo just waiting to find one family to love them both! Thor needs Hulk for confidence. Hulk just likes to be in charge. They are ready to join in on all the fun!

If you have lots of room in your heart and a little extra space on your couch for a pair of Superheroes, please reach out! www.landerpets.org

