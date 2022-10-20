Lander Pet Connection, Pet of the Week – Meet Harry, Larry, Curly, and Mo!

Pets of the week are… Harry, Larry, Curly, and Mo!

Our “Pet of the Week” this week is actually a litter of 5 stunning blue-grey kittens! 4 boys and their sweet and sassy sister! Harry, Larry, Curly and Mo range from soft, playful and quiet to bold and adventurous. Sally, Larry and cute Curly are all blue, Mo has some white trim and Harry wears blue and white tuxedo markings. These fur balls would be great in pairs for a mountain of fun! Apply today to meet these purring, playful kittens and choose your next companion. Our online application can be found on our website www.landerpets.org