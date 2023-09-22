Lander Pet Connection Pet of the Week – Meet Flint!

Introducing our charming Pet of the Week: Flint!

Meet Flint, the handsome 4-year-old husky mixed breed with a heart as big as the Wind River Range. Flint is a dog with a zest for life, and he’s on the hunt for a loving home that can provide him with lots of love, adventure, and security. Whether he’s bouncing up mountain trails or lounging in the livingroom, this guy is happy to be anywhere you are.

Flint values security and stability. He wants nothing more than a forever home where he can feel safe and loved. In return, Flint promises to be the most loyal and devoted companion you could ever ask for. He’ll be your confidant, your playmate, and your best friend, through thick and thin.

So, if you’re looking for a furry friend to bring love and a wagging tail into your life, Flint is the one for you! Come meet this incredible dog with a heart of gold and let him steal a piece of yours. Bring Flint home today and embark on a lifetime of unforgettable adventures together!

Start with our simple adoption application and we be happy to arrange a date! www.landerpets.org