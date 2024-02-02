Lander Pet Connection, Pet of the Week – Meet Chop!

Chop is the perfect blend of adventure and relaxation. This trail enthusiast loves soaking up the sunshine and is always up for a playful romp. Described by our superstar dog walker Dave, as “Mr. Chill,” he thrives in the company of other dogs, making him an ideal companion for your furry friend.

Chop’s sweet personality is matched only by his unique cowlick, adding an extra dash of charm to his golden coat. Whether you’re an avid hiker or a laid-back lounger, Chop is ready to adapt to your lifestyle.

Apply today to welcome Chop into your home and arrange a meet-and-greet with your compatible dog friend. Our adoption process is a breeze – visit www.landerpets.org to fill out our easy questionnaire and start the conversation with Chop. Don’t miss the chance to make this charming canine a part of your family! #AdoptChop #PetOfTheWeek #landerpetconnection

