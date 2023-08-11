Lander Pet Connection Pet of the Week – Meet Brandy!

Brandy would love to meet you and asks everyone to share her Pet of the Week spotlight post!

This adorable pocket House Hippo is currently one of our long-stay dogs. Brandy’s foster family has had nothing but wonderful things to say about her! She has manners and is a joy to be around. Cuddle time is her favorite part of the day. And the best part? At 35-40 lbs, she’s pretty small!

Brandy struggles from early puppy abandonment so she has a lot of anxiety. This means that she must be the only pet companion in her family because she takes her frustration out on other pets. She doesn’t understand sharing or the fact that there is enough love, attention and food for everyone.

Advertisement

She would do best in a home with someone who can give her a routine and boundaries. She finds comfort in having a calm leader. She’s really a very easy keeper. Brandy loves couch cuddles and playing in the yard!

She has dog friends here at the shelter, she just prefers not sharing her favorite things- people, food and toys. This is easily managed by simply choosing this lovable cutie to be the center of your world! She deserves it! If you are looking for a special cuddle buddy who just needs a chance, this girl might just be the perfect dog! And the best part?! Brandy’s adoption fee will be sponsored! She has an anonymous supporter who knows that sometimes even great dogs just need a chance!

Drop in our super easy questionnaire today to set up an appointment to meet this tidy little lady! We would love to arrange for you to meet her and maybe even visit with her foster parent for more insight into Brandy’s amazing qualities!

www.landerpets.org

Advertisement

330-5200

Please remember, we are appointment only this week due to staff learning opportunities!