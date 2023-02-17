Lander Pet Connection Pet of the Week – Meet Axle!

At 10 years old, Axle is an older gent. If you’re looking for a great dog to spoil in his golden years, he might just be your guy! He’s said to have separation anxiety so if you’re home most of the time, he’d love to keep you company! Axel does well with appropriate canine friends. He adores booty scratches and he absolutely loves his toys! This big guy is in great shape so he would probably enjoy moderate exercise and a large fenced yard is something he’d really love! Did we mention that he is crazy for toys? (Axle dreams of having his very own Bark Box tough chewer subscription!) This sweet senior has the LPC Animal Care Team laughing at his antics and enjoying all the love his shares so joyfully. If you think he might be a great fit, just send in our easy adoption questionnaire at www.landerpets.org today!

Advertisement